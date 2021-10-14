Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pivotal Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Pivotal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile
