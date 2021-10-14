Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

