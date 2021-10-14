Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.07

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $9,376,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $9,087,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

