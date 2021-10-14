Polis Price Down 5.1% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

