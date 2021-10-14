Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 480.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 341,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

