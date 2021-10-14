Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $688,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.89. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.04 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

