PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 5,031 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,134.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.