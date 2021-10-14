Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

