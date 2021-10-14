Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Primoris Services worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

PRIM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

