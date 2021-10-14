Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

