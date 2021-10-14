Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,471,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,695,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 534,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

