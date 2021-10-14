Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PCVX stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

