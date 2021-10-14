Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 107,691 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.