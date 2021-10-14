Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

