Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,026. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

