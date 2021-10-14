Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PML stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

