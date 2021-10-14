Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

