Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 872 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 72.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 10.0% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pinterest by 278.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,497.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

