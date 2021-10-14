Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBAM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

