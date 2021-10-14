Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

