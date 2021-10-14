Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CUBE opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.