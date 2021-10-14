Profund Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

