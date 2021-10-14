Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $164.76. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

