Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

