Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

WWW opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

