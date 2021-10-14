Propy Price Tops $1.11 on Major Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $78.57 million and approximately $785,992.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

