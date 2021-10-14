PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at about $501,000.

PRO stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

