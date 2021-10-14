ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $482.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.80 and a 200-day moving average of $453.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.