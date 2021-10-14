ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

