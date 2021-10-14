ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 197.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.