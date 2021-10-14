ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,918 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

