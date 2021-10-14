ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

