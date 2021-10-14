Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 1,214.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Prysmian stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

