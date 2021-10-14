Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $98,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,437. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

