Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,322 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Facebook were worth $576,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $328.51. The stock had a trading volume of 453,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

