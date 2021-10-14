Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,660 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $286.68 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.54 and a 200-day moving average of $282.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

