Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $284.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.