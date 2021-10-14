Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $339.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day moving average is $330.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

