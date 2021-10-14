Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.