Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.66 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of IAMGOLD worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

