Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $662,361. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

