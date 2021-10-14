Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.71 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,277 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

