PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $412,971.43 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $412,971.43 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.19 or 1.00152151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.00524153 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004856 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

