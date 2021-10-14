Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Univest Sec

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Univest Sec in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

