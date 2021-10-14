Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

AEM stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

