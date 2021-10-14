Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

