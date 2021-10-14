Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Raised by Analyst

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NOV opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

