Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

