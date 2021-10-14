Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

NYSE:CFR opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

