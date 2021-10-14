Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut by SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

